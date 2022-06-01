Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced that four new monkeypox cases have been reported in the UAE.
This brings the number of monkeypox cases reported in the country to eight.
The ministry advised community members to follow safety rules and take preventive measures while travelling or at gathering points and crowded places and avoid unsafe and unhealthy practices.
The ministry reassured community members that health authorities are taking all the necessary measures and examining people in contact with infected patients.
It also called on the public to take information from official sources and avoid rumours and wrong information.