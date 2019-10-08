Dubai: A 350-bed university hospital - the largest medical teaching facility in the region - was inaugurated at Thumbay Medicity in Ajman on Monday.

Thumbay University Hosptial attached to the Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman will not only serve patients in the region but also be the learning ground for thousands of medical students currently studying at GMU.

GMU has six colleges offering 26 medical programmes all of which are recognised by the Commission of Academic Accreditation, the highest accrediting body in the UAE.

As a gesture of goodwill to the community, the hospital is offering free Out Patient Department consultations across all specialities for the next two weeks.

This is the first phase of the hospital, which currently has 350 beds, over 100 consultation clinics and 100 beds dedicated for long term care and rehabilitation, making the campus a one-stop family healthcare destination comprising Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Hospital and Thumbay Dental Hospital.

There are also 40 beds for intensive care including ICU, CCU, NICU, PICU, etc along with a dedicated 10-bed dialysis unit for Nephrology with extended facility for transplant surgery (Renal and Liver) serving the GCC region and Africa.

Dr Thumbay Moideen, the Founder President of Thumbay Group said, “With the opening of the region’s largest private academic hospital, Ajman has now become a landmark. Located at Thumbay Medicity – the futuristic hub of medical education, healthcare and research, the hospital is perfectly positioned to serve a large population, at the same time further advancing our efforts to transform the country and the region into a global medical tourism destination.”

The event also included the opening of the first robotics pharmacy under the Thumbay Pharmacy network, which will also be the biggest robotic pharmacy in the country with automated robotic technology to prepare and dispense medicines.