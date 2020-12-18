Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has lauded the achievement of UAE health sector which has received acknowledgement from the global community.
The UAE has topped the countries from the Middle East and is 14th in the world in handling the COVID-19 crisis efficiently, according to Global Soft Power Index issued by Brand Finance, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted
The nation’s efforts, from international aid to vaccine development, have meant the UAE has handled the pandemic better than its neighbours, the report said.