Dubai: Dubai Holding, a global investment company with operations in 13 countries, is bringing back its Dubai Holding SkyRun 2022 – Dubai’s only official stairclimbing race – as part of a number of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) events hosted across the Group’s destinations.
The pinnacle of Dubai Holding’s month-long programme for DFC will see the return of Dubai Holding SkyRun 2022, a flagship charitable event on Dubai’s sporting calendar, that will welcome 250 participants as they race to the top of Jumeirah Emirates Towers’ 52 floors via 1,334 stairs.
Taking place on Saturday, November 12, all proceeds from Dubai Holding SkyRun will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation’s Majlis Al Amal in support of the wellbeing of female cancer patients and survivors.
Registration is now live at the event’s dedicated website for the ‘Open’ and ‘Teams’ categories, with the fastest elite athletes and team of four to receive a cash prize from Dubai Holding.
To encourage participation in the annual 30-day DFC, Dubai Holding is also activating fitness events across its destinations open to people of all ages and levels of ability.