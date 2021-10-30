Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 88 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 739,824, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.
One more COVID-19 fatality has been reported, taking the country’s death toll to 2,136.
A total of 111 COVID-19 patients have also made full recovery, pushing the total number of patients recovered to 734,014.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 297,441 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.7
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.