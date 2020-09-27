Abu Dhabi: Another 851 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 91,469 the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
One new COVID-19-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 412. The ministry also announced the full recovery of 868 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 80,544 of total recovered patients.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 106,034 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.