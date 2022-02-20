Abu Dhabi: UAE confirmed the detection of 725 new coronavirus cases in the country as of Sunday.
One more COVID-19 fatality has been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll at 2,294. A total of 2,391 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 818,381.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 338,195 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.