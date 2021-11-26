Abu Dhabi: UAE has reported 70 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 741,790, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced.
90 recoveries and 0 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
The ministry has announced that it conducted 263,429 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
The Ministry added that no COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,145.