Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday reported 61 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 89 fresh recoveries.
According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the new coronavirus infections were detected after 230,869 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
The total number of coronavirus infections in the country has now reached 741,006, death toll has risen to 2,144, while overall recoveries has climbed to 735,638.
The ministry extended its condolences to the deceased’s family and wished patients a swift recovery. The ministry urged the public to continue to cooperate with health authorities by adhering to precautionary measures and preventive protocols to ensure everyone’s health and safety.