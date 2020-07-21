Dubai: The UAE has announced 305 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 57,498.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest cases have been detected after more than 40,000 new coronavirus tests were carried out across the UAE.
It was also confirmed that one more person has died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 341.
Meanwhile, 343 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,964 in the UAE.