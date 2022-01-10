Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported the detection of 2,562 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 788,187, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Monday.
No COVID-19 fatalities were reported, leaving the country’s death toll at 2,174. A total of 860 COVID-19 patients has also made full recovery, bringing the overall recoveries to 753,893
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 297,077 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery, urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.