Dubai: The UAE has confirmed 674 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 80,940.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 86,879 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 70,635 after another 654 people received the all-clear.
Two more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 401.
This means that there are currently 9,904 active cases in the country.