Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced 528 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 39,904, the Ministry of Health and Prevention reported on Tuesday.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 37,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, two persons have died from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 283.

Meanwhile, 465 more people have recovered from the virus after receiving the necessary treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,740 in the UAE.