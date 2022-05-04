Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Wednesday announced the detection of 199 new cases of COVID-19 with no deaths, bringing the total number of infections to 899,441 and keeping the fatality tally at 2,302.
According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, a total of 280 patients have made full recovery, pushing overall recoveries to 883,160.
The newly detected infections were identified after conducting 88,359 PCR tests across the country.
The ministry wished patients speedy recovery and urging the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures to ensure everyone’s safety and health.