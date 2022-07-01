Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced 1,788 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death and 1,940 recoveries on Friday. MoHAP has also announced that it conducted 300,076 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,317.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 1,940 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 927,789.