Abu Dhabi: The UAE today announced the detection of 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 1,497 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new cases were detected after 297,815 PCR tests were conducted across the country over the past 24 hours as part of its plan to expand the scope of screenings.
According to the latest coronavirus update on Friday, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 679,321, while fatality tally has now touched 1,1943, and total recoveries have now touched 656,680.
The ministry also expressed its regret and sincere condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.