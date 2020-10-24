Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday reported 1,491 COVID-19 cases, while 1,826 -19 patients have made full recovery.
This takes the overall number of confirmed infections in the UAE to 123,764 including 116,894 recoveries.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 124,404 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the country’s death toll remains 475 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.
This means the UAE’s active cases has dropped significantly to as low as 6,395 patients.