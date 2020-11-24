Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 1,310 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 161,365.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 100,011additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Five more deaths from the deadly virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 559.
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 683 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 150,261 of total recovered patients. This means that there are currently 10,545 active cases in the country.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.