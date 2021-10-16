Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 115 new cases of COVID-19, zero fatalities and 159 fresh recoveries on Saturday.
According to the latest numbers, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 362,508 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With today’s newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 738,487, while the death toll remained at 2,118 and overall recoveries have climbed to 732,143.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.