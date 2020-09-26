Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday reported 1,078 COVID-19 cases, crossing the 1000-mark for the fourth consecutive day, while 857 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery. This takes the overall number of confirmed infections to 90,618 and recoveries to 79,676.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 89,168 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days. Meanwhile, two more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, pushing the country’s death toll to 411.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.
