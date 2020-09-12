Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Saturday reported 1,007 COVID-19 cases, crossing the 1000-mark for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, which takes the overall number of confirmed infections to 78,849.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 95,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the ministry announced the full recovery of 521 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 68,983 of total recovered patients.
One more patient has died due to complications, pushing the country’s death toll to 399.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.