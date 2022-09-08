Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police Airwing Unit has assisted in safely delivering twin Arab infants and their subsequent transportation to a hospital in the Al Dhafra area.
A medical team was sent by the Police's Airwing Unit from Madinat Zayed Hospital to Delma Hospital, both in the Al Dhafra neighbourhood, for the delivery after the Abu Dhabi Police Operations Room received a media notice about the incident.
The woman was in serious condition and needed additional medical care due to her high-risk pregnancy.
The Airwing Unit took the prematurely born twins to Madinat Zayed Hospital for intensive care and treatment after the delivery. Incubators were used to transport the infants to continue receiving intensive care.