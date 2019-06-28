Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Doctors at Sharjah’s Zulekha Hospital saved a 34-year-old man from a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Nibin was admitted with flu-like symptoms after suffering adverse effects from a drug called Carbamazepine.

“He had a life-threatening condition called Stevens Johnson Syndrome, or toxic epidermal necrolysis, which mimics measles, conjunctivitis and viral flu and is often triggered by certain medication. The patient had blisters on his skin and his eyes were affected as well,” said a hospital spokesperson.

Thanks to a timely diagnosis, the condition was brought under control and the patient was discharged after having been administered with a high dose of steroids.