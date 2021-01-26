Last week, UAE ranked second in most number of daily doses of vaccines given

Illustrative purposes Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in the UAE held a briefing on Tuesday and released the following statements,

"The UAE’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic is a balance between maintaining the safety of the community, restoring normalcy, resuming economic activities and accelerating production in various vital sectors.

"UAE is leading globally in many indicators for dealing with the pandemic, for its efforts in tackling the pandemic through precautionary & preventive measures & for providing free vaccine to community members besides its success in mitigating the pandemic’s consequences.

"The UAE ranked 2nd in the world in daily doses last week, with an average of 6.06 doses per 100 people. It is the fifth country in the world to provide COVID-19 vaccination doses after the United States, China, the United Kingdom and Israel.

"The UAE has succeeded in becoming the first country where the number tests exceed the total population since the beginning of the crisis for countries with a population of more than one million.

"The UAE has taken many necessary measures to contain the crisis, and the government has stipulated the practices and actions that violates the national health and safety procedures with penalties ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 dirhams.

"Measures have contributed to maintaining public health & strengthening government’s confidence, naturally leading to UAE being ranked first in the Middle East & 3rd in the world in terms of public satisfaction with procedures, according to Toluna International Consumer Survey, June 2020.

"The community’s commitment to the procedures and guidelines was one of the main reasons why UAE succeeded in containing the first wave of the virus last year, and today we are renewing the bet on them, and trusting them to be key player in the face of the pandemic’s second wave.

"It has recently been noted that official statements announced by authorities have been questioned, and we emphasize that there is an integrated system to record all data related to the pandemic in accordance with the highest international standards.

"The UAE is among the first countries in the world that aims to provide the vaccine to all of its population, as part of its efforts to achieve the immunity generated by vaccination, which will help reduce the cases number, control the virus & reduce its spread.We call on the public to investigate the accuracy and always take data from their official sources and to refrain from questioning the efforts of all those who have worked to contain this pandemic.

"Three vaccines were registered in the country, beginning with The Sinopharm vaccine, pfizer and most recently the sputnik vaccine.

"The national vaccination campaign aims to ensure that more than 50% of UAE’s population receives the vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the leadership's concern for the safety of community members & providing best practices to ensure their health.

"The vaccine is the safest way towards a full and sustainable recovery, the only way to restore normalcy and resume economic activity in all sectors. This requires the community to respond to the campaign and take the vaccine.