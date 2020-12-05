The Ministry of Health and Prevention to showcase its latest digital health services at the GITEX 2020 starting in Dubai on December 6. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) will take part in GITEX Technology Week 2020, to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from Sunday, December 6 to Thursday December 10, to showcase its latest digital health services, including the linking of National Ambulance with the emergency department in the ministry’s hospitals.

The project aims to automate patient data during the transfer process to activate the electronic early warning system. This would help save reduce waiting times, store patient data, and provide treatment services in a timely manner. Another project is ‘Reaya App’, which is intended to provide the necessary follow-up for COVID-19 confirmed and suspected cases through the communication between the physician and patient during isolation periods.

For the constant follow up of the patient’s status, MoHAP has developed the ‘Telemedicine Project’ to ensure the safety of community members, limit health hazards, and save the effort of commuting between hospitals and outpatient clinics. The fourth project is an e-system for filing medical and administrative complaints against private health facilities so that the customers can follow up throughout the complaint process.

Patient portal

Also, the Ministry of Health will showcase the new updated version of the smart patient portal dubbed ‘SHEFAA’ to serve the largest segment of patients of all age groups by showcasing treatment services provided by the ministry and other patient-centric services.

The new platform serves as the digital communication between patients and service providers the main reference for access to medical and clinical information and the patients’ medical record. This is supported by the user-centric information, through the direct connectivity with the ‘Wareed’ system that covers all MoHAP’s centres and hospitals within a single network.

Innovative projects