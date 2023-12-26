Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Tuesday announced the death of two Palestinian patients who had recently arrived in the UAE from the Gaza Strip. Both patients were battling advanced-stage cancer and were in critical condition.
Expressing its deepest condolences, the Ministry extended its sympathies to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Ministry said the two patients, aged 58 and 63, were grappling with various health complications. Upon their arrival in the country, they were promptly transferred to a specialised healthcare facility for further treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, their health deteriorated, ultimately leading to their passing.
MoHAP emphasised its commitment to delivering high-quality healthcare services to all patients and individuals who enter the country. It underlined that its healthcare services cover a wide spectrum of cases, ranging from moderate to critical, all in accordance with the highest standards of medical care.