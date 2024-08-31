Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced it will be dispatching several aircraft loaded with monkeypox vaccines to five African countries: the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon.

This humanitarian gesture follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, emphasising the nation’s ongoing commitment to supporting global health initiatives and assist countries in managing health crises.

The initiative aims to bolster the efforts of these nations to control and mitigate the spread of the monkeypox virus, which has posed significant health challenges.

Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, stressed the significance of the aid, stating: “This support reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing humanitarian and health work globally. It also highlights our dedication to assisting other nations during times of crisis and disaster.”