Presenting his keynote address at the first clinical research forum for GCC and the region, Dr Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, said: “The UAE conducted 57 clinical trials in 2018 representing 6.2 people per million of our total population, which is the highest figure in the region. Saudi Arabia and Egypt too conducted around 57 clinical trials, but in proportion to their population the representation is much lower than UAE. Research and good clinical practices are a crucial element of health care in the UAE and we are committed to it. It is important to integrate the academic and clinical sides of health care for best results.”