Sharjah: Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) will on Sunday launch its annual humanitarian campaign ‘Cookie for a Cause’ to help raise funds for the purchase of hearing aids for the hearing-impaired students at Al Wafa School for Capacity Development in Sharjah.
The annual fundraising campaign follows the long-standing cookie-selling tradition of the global Girl Scouts and Girl Guides, and is aimed at developing the leadership skills of Brownies, Guides, and Senior Guides and enriching their experiences by undertaking different charity endeavours.
Special recipe
SGG members, aged seven to 18 years, will sell cookies at the ‘Paper Fig Restaurant & Dessert Shop’ at University City in Sharjah, until the conclusion of the campaign on December 10. The young girl guides will use a special SGG recipe to prepare cookies for the campaign that will be available for sale starting on Sunday.
In preparation for the campaign, SGG members underwent five training workshops in September to acquire skills in developing strategic thinking, enhancing entrepreneurial capabilities, and learning the essentials of sales and fundraising.
GGG manager Shaikha Al Shamsi called on community members to support the cause that reflects the Emirati community’s values of giving and helps develop a sense of social responsibility amongst all SGG members, while also benefiting hearing impaired students in Sharjah.