Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 179 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 62,704.
According to the regular media briefing held by the UAE Government on the latest COVID-19 developments, more than 58,953 additional tests have been carried out among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the UAE has gone up to 56,766 after another 198 people received the all-clear.
The ministry has also confirmed no new deaths were reported, leaving the total death toll at 357.
This means that there are currently 5,581 active cases in the country.
Speaking during the briefing, Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the government briefing spokesperson, said: “COVID-19 antibody testing is a blood test that reveals if a person had a past infection of the virus. It doesn’t determine if he is currently infected with COVID-19. The PCR is currently the most effective and approved test to diagnosis a COVID-19 infection.”
“The increase we saw in COVID-19 cases was associated with social and family gatherings. Unlike people’s behavior at public places, which is subject to mandatory measures like social distancing and face mask wearing, private and family gatherings are not,” he added.