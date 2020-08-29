Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri with Dr Ir Penny Kusumastuti Lukito and Husin Bagis at the meting. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Public Health Policy and Licensing (MOHAP), recently met Dr Ir Penny Kusumastuti Lukito, chairman of the Indonesian Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, to discuss opportunities for enhancing mutual cooperation in the field of drugs, vaccines and overall health-care experience sharing.

The Indonesian delegation comprised Budhi Prihantoro, Consul General of Indonesia, Diana Sotikno, head of International Affairs, Rizka Al-Andalusia, director of Drug Registration, and representatives of the Indonesian FDA.

Also attending were Dr Lubna Ali Al-Shaali, director of the Public Health Policy Department, Dr Ruqaya Al Bastaki, director of Drug Department, Dr Rita Al Chalouhi, Pharmaceutical Policy adviser.

The meeting reviewed the prospects for signing an agreement to enhance the cooperation in the field of pharmaceuticals, including drugs and vaccines. The meeeting also touched upon the importance of cooperation between drug regulatory authorities in both the countries, the cooperation between the manufacturers of medicines and vaccines in the UAE and Indonesia, the mutual investment in health and pharmaceutical sectors, in addition to sharing experiences, fostering cooperation in evaluating and licensing of Indonesian medical personnel in the UAE.

Advancing relations in health care and pharmaceuticals

While welcoming the Indonesian ambassador and his accompanying delegation, Al Amiri explained that the meeting aimed to pursue efforts in the pharmaceutical industry, drug registration and vaccines in the light of the strategic partnership between the two countries in the pharmaceutical industry, especially those medicines approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support the needs of the entire region.

He added: “The meeting comes as part of the bilateral agreements the two countries signed in late 2019 in Indonesia. We also discussed the possibility of entering into agreements on drugs and vaccines, which will be coordinated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.”

Sharing experiences

In turn, the Indonesian delegation hailed the quality and efficiency of the UAE’s health-care system that has gained an increasingly international confidence, stressing the keenness of their country to strengthen cooperation and exchange experiences in the pharmaceutical and vaccines field.