Abu Dhabi: Patients with chronic knee issues are getting life-changing relief at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi, a pioneer in advanced robotic surgery.

SSMC is one of the UAE’s premier hospitals, and a joint venture between Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) and Mayo Clinic, utilising cutting-edge robotic technology to perform intricate surgical procedures.

Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi, Chair of the Orthopedics Division, highlights the transformative impact of robotic knee joint replacement in addressing chronic knee pain and osteoarthritic conditions.

Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC) has successfully treated numerous patients with the robotic knee joint replacement tool, providing relief and enabling full recoveries. Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/ Gulf News

“We are proud to be delivering on our primary value of meeting our patients’ needs, by introducing this cutting-edge technology – robotic knee joint replacement at SSMC, which addresses chronic knee pain, in addition to a range of osteoarthritic conditions and allows us to consider the unique motion and shape of the knee," Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi, consultant orthopedic surgeon and chair of the Orthopaedics Division at SSMC.

Innovation

“By fusing the power of technology and clinical practice, we can ensure that the highest levels of precision are met when positioning and aligning implants,” Dr. Muath Adi said.

“The tool’s technological features allow us to tailor our procedures and personalise them to suit each patient’s individual anatomy resulting in improved outcomes and higher levels of patient satisfaction.”

In so doing, SSMC has set new standards in knee replacements through innovative technologies, enhancing surgical approaches and patient outcomes.

By integrating technology with clinical expertise, SSMC achieves superior surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction, he said.

The robotic-assisted approach ensures that the surgeon remains in full control throughout the procedure and contributes to enhancing surgical results with short- and long-term outcomes for patients.

Patients, like a 52-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman, have experienced significant improvements in mobility and pain relief post-surgery.

Robotic knee replacement vs traditional knee replacement

A robotic knee replacement is similar to a traditional knee replacement. The surgeon removes damaged tissue in your knee and replaces it with an artificial joint.

The difference is that it’s done with assistance from a robotic arm, which allows for greater precision.

Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli/ Gulf News

ROBOTIC SURGERY TIMELINE Historically, the first records of robotic surgery performed date to the 80s. Specifically, the first surgical robot, PUMA 560, was used in a brain biopsy procedure.



This procedure took place in 1985 as robotics started to be implemented to reduce movement due to hand tremors.



Then in 1988, the PROBOT, developed at the Imperial College London, was used to make several repetitive incisions during a transurethral prostate surgery.



Currently, surgical robot systems serve to supplement and augment a surgeon’s skills. The main part of the device uses robotic arms fitted with tiny laparoscopic clamps that can be fitted with various tools to aid in the operation of minimally-invasive surgical procedures.



The surgeon operates the device from a nearby terminal using precise controls. The controls are designed to mimic the hand movements of the surgeon so even complex procedures can be performed through minimally invasive incisions.

Robots in operating theatres

Conventional total knee replacements pose several limitations. Surgeons have with a limited view of the joint during the technically demanding operation – and taking a longer period of time to complete the procedure.

With traditional surgeries, 20 per cent of patients reported some degree of limitation to their functional ability, impacting their ability to perform well at sports and carry out daily activities.

Moreover, 10 per cent of patients report generally not being satisfied with their conventional knee replacement surgeries.

How robotic surgery helps

SSMC is one of the hospitals that introduced robotic surgery technology to perform some delicate surgical operations.

With robotic-assisted procedures, for example, this Davinci technology allows surgeons to achieve more accurate results and customise the procedure based on the individual anatomy of each patient requiring total knee replacement surgery.

Robotic knee replacements are ideal for even the most complex knee joint diseases. This includes patients who have deformities of the femur after injury. Image Credit: Afra Al Nofeli / Gulf News

Moreover, robotic-assisted procedures allow surgeons to perform precise and complex operations that would be difficult, or impossible, with other methods.

The biggest upside: robotic surgery makes precides, minimally invasive surgery possible, which leads to fewer complications, such as surgical site infection.

The team at the Sheikh Shakbout Medical City successfully treated a number of patients. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli | Gulf News

Successful surgeries

To date, SSMC has successfully treated a number of patients using the new robotic knee joint replacement tool.

The first surgery was for a patient, a 52-year-old man, who traveled from abroad to specifically undergo a knee replacement surgery with Dr. Muath Adi at SSMC.

The patient had been suffering from pain and stiffness in his left knee for more than 30 years, and was unable to bend his left knee more than 80 degrees. He had severe pain and some deformity in his left knee that he wished to be treated.

Dr. Mohamed Muath Adi

He expressed his gratitude for Dr. Muath’s thorough explanation of the procedure and satisfaction with the results.

The patient will continue with his physiotherapy sessions as he returns to his home country and achieves a full recovery.

The second patient, a 72-year-old Emirati woman, was unable to walk due to experiencing severe pain in her left knee. Dr. Muath recommended that she undergo the same procedure as it is less invasive and more suited to her condition and age.

She is currently progressing well towards a full recovery to resume her daily activities.

The third patient is a 73-year-old Emirati man who was experiencing significant pain in his left knee while walking. Following his procedure, the patient was very satisfied with the surgery result, and is currently adhering to his physiotherapy protocol at home. Also, there were many other patients who benefited from the new robotic Total knee replacement surgery in SSMC.

New benchmark

Setting a new benchmark for knee replacements through these innovative technologies, SSMC provides patients with specialised surgical approaches through pre-operative and intra-operative planning, better implant sizing and balancing patients’ soft tissue more effectively.

Dr. Salem Al Harthi, Consultant General Surgeon, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Commenting on these recent technological offerings, Dr. Matthew T. Gettman, chief medical officer at SSMC, said: “Providing patients with innovative and holistic health care solutions is at the heart of SSMC’s unique model of care. Our vision of providing complex care lies in our commitment to practice, research and education, and our agile adoption of the latest medical technologies such as robotics and AI.

Dr. Matthew T. Gettman

"Introducing these advancements to our offering has the potential to transform the standard of patient care in the region and offer patients elevated levels of health and well-being."

Better results

Yes. robotic surgery has been shown to deliver better results vs. traditional knee replacement. Studies have shown surgeries performed with robotics offer more accurate results. The less trauma on the bone and tissue, the better the results, and robotic assistance allows for precision that reduces traumatic areas.

Members of the medical team at the SSMC. Image Credit: Afra Alnofeli | Gulf News

Post-op recovery