Abu Dhabi: Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women and Children, a Mubadala Health partner, concluded its 'Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Run' in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The event saw around 1,600 participants from 95 nationalities fill Zayed Sports City Stadium in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month - October.
Bringing the community together to raise awareness around the importance of regular screenings and preventative measures, the Pink Run was an event for friends, families and colleagues. Participants were given pink t-shirts, pink sunglasses and commemorative medals for their participation.
The run is said to be “the largest of its kind”, which raises funds for the Al Jalila Foundation for breast cancer initiatives. The foundation provides financial support for those battling breast cancer, while raising awareness around early detection and investing in local breast cancer research.
A total of Dh63,690 was raised as participants were cheered on to complete the 3km, 5km and 10km races. Historically, the run has raised an excess of Dh350,000, and with this year’s contributions, this figure is now climbed to over Dh400,000.