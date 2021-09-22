Facility will be available at Al Barsha and Nad Al Hammar Health Centres on fixed days

The Dubai Health Authority clinics are for patients with lingering symptoms, often referred to as ‘long-COVID-19’ as the symptoms persist four to 12 weeks after the onset of the illness. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has introduced Post-COVID clinics at two of its health centres in Dubai. The clinics will be open to residents on Tuesdays at Al Barsha Health Centre and on Thursdays at the Nad Al Hammar Health Centre.

The clinics are for patients with lingering symptoms, often referred to as ‘long-COVID-19’ as the symptoms persist four to 12 weeks after the onset of the illness.

This service is not for pregnant women and children under six years of age.

Highlighting the importance of these clinics, Dr Hanan Al Hammadi, Family Medicine Consultant and Director of Medical Affairs at DHA’s Primary Healthcare Sector, said: “Post-COVID clinics help support patients who experience lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the illness. The aim of the clinic is to conduct a thorough investigation, get all the necessary tests done and refer patients to specialists in cases where they need particular medical intervention in specific areas such as pulmonology, cardiology, mental health or neurology. The aim is to diagnose medical issues that need intervention and help the patient move towards a path of recovery and wellbeing.”

The Post-COVID Clinic offers a comprehensive assessment with a medical specialist, a range of diagnostic tests and treatments tailored to each patient’s specific post-COVID symptoms.

Patients can book an appointment through the DHA’s call centre 800342 or they can have a referral from a doctor at a DHA hospital or DHA primary health centre or a telemedicine referral from DHA’s Doctor for Every Citizen service.

Eligibility criteria for accessing post COVID-19 clinics:

• Individuals who are above the age of six years.

• A history of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases and continued symptoms for four to 12 weeks post-COVID-19.