However, people will still need to keep a safe physical distance of two metres

Abu Dhabi: Wearing a facemask will no longer be required to enter certain places in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) and National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday.

People will not now need to wear facemasks when exercising in public places and while on private vehicles for residents living in the same house, as well as beachgoers, and while in open swimming pools. This is in addition to people who are alone in closed spaces, or when obtaining personal services for one’s face and head in barbershops and beauty centres, salons, as well as in medical centres and clinics when undergoing diagnostic and treatment services.

Local authorities will also be obligated to put up signs showing the places where facemasks will not be requested.

However, people will still need to keep a safe physical distance of two meters. In addition to this, wearing the right masks and following the dos and don'ts of mask-wearing is key in staying protected from COVID-19 while remaining healthy.

The decision was made after the two authorities noticed a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 infections registered in the country, which was the result of the strenuous national efforts made to detect infected cases, and expand the scope of examinations nationwide, in addition to providing different types of vaccines against the 'COVID-19' not to mention the cooperation of the public in implementing precautionary measures in the previous period.