Dubai: Quick thinking by doctors at a Dubai hospital saved a 95-year-old man’s life last week.
The unconscious nonagenarian was rushed to the emergency department of Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital at Dubai Health Care City from another emirate last Thursday. Doctors found he had heavy bleeding in the brain. They conducted brain surgery to stem the bleeding.
Dr Taha Al Hazarmerdi, general manager of the hospital paid a visit to the patient the next day. Dr Taha said: “I want to commend the efforts of our neurosurgeon Dr Ahmad Al Jumaily for saving the patient’s life.”