Dubai: A three-year-old girl in Ajman has reportedly become one of youngest people in the UAE to recover from coronavirus
Nivediya tested postive along with her parents Shyam and Geeta, while their other daughter Navami, aged five, managed to remain negative.
The trio were admitted to Amina Hospital in Ajman where they were placed under the care of a multidisciplinary team.
Dr Jenny John Cheriathu, Specialist Pediatrician and the treating Physician said, “Nivediya was in moderate severity of COVID-19 and soon recovered from her symptoms upon treatment. Although she is a pre-schooler, she showed immense maturity in following all instructions and being extremely co-operative with the staff.”
Dr Jenny added, “The hospital ensured optimal clinical care and psychological support to the family to overcome the disease”.
Dr Mohamed Khalid, Specialist Internal Medicine and treating Physician for the parents said, “Both the parents had fever, cough and headache. They developed bilateral pneumonia. But early detection and intervention aided the speedy recovery without complications”.
All three have now recovered.
Nivediya is believed to be among one of the youngest to have recovered from coronavirus in the UAE after documented cases of a four-year-old Indian girl, a seven-year-old Syrian girl and a nine-year-old Filipino.