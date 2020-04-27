Girl was admitted along with her parents, all three have now recovered

The three-year-old Nivediya has become one of the youngest patients to have recovered from the coronavirus in the UAE. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A three-year-old girl in Ajman has reportedly become one of youngest people in the UAE to recover from coronavirus

Nivediya tested postive along with her parents Shyam and Geeta, while their other daughter Navami, aged five, managed to remain negative.

The trio were admitted to Amina Hospital in Ajman where they were placed under the care of a multidisciplinary team.

Three-year-old Nivediya Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Jenny John Cheriathu, Specialist Pediatrician and the treating Physician said, “Nivediya was in moderate severity of COVID-19 and soon recovered from her symptoms upon treatment. Although she is a pre-schooler, she showed immense maturity in following all instructions and being extremely co-operative with the staff.”

Dr Jenny added, “The hospital ensured optimal clinical care and psychological support to the family to overcome the disease”.

Dr Mohamed Khalid, Specialist Internal Medicine and treating Physician for the parents said, “Both the parents had fever, cough and headache. They developed bilateral pneumonia. But early detection and intervention aided the speedy recovery without complications”.

All three have now recovered.