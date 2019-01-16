Dubai: The Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) announced that during the forthcoming Arab Health Congress, it will have a special promotions for international health care professionals applying for medical licenses.
During Arab Health 2019 to be held from January 28 to 31 any medical doctor, dentist, Complementary and Alternate Medicine (CAM) doctor, nurse and/or an allied health professional will be able to check in real time whether they are eligible to apply for a professional licence in the DHCC free zone, which prides itself on its high standards and specialised care offerings.
If eligible, the applicant will receive an ‘initial review letter’ — at no cost, valid for three months, which is part of the licensing process that is chargeable. However, for the duration of the exhibition, the applicable fees will be waived.
Dr Ramdan Al Beloushi, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority — Regulatory (DHCR), said: “We are pleased to present this promotion exclusively at Arab Health. It addresses the queries raised by several health care professionals on whether they meet eligibility criteria to apply for a professional license. In Dubai Healthcare City, we strive to facilitate efficient licensing procedures, and are committed to providing innovative and dynamic services.”
The ‘Am I Eligible’ application includes a series of questions to be answered before generating the results, and representatives from DHCR’s licensing department will be at hand during the exhibition to provide assistance and explain how the application works.