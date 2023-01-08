Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has instructed Sharjah Police to develop their ambulance system to be ready for transporting injured and sick people to any place across the UAE free of charge in the event of any delay on the part of the emirate’s National Ambulance.
Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, said Sharjah Police’s ambulances, in co-ordination with the Social Services Department, are responsible for transporting sick and elderly people to any hospital across the UAE.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi added that they have clear instructions from Sheikh Sultan to provide ambulance service to anyone in need, even to transport them to Abu Dhabi or any other emirate.
The ambulances transported as many as 21,416 cases since 2018, including more than 5,034 in 2022, he said.
The ambulance service is free of charge for the elderly who are transported to Khalifa and Cleveland Clinic hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, he added. The service takes several hours, whether for transferring cases or waiting until they receive medical treatment and then returning them to Sharjah city, or the Eastern Regions or Central Region.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi said the cost of equipping an ambulance ranges between Dh700,000 to Dh800,000, and its nursing staff are tasked with preparing patients at home and transporting them most comfortably until they are admitted to the concerned hospitals.