Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences announced the names of its 16 winners on Monday during a press conference at the Al Rawda Bustan Hotel.
The award’s 10th edition, which is focused on Musculoskeletal Disorders, includes three categories: the international awards, the Arab awards, and UAE awards.
The awards total value is Dh2.8 million.
“The year 2018 had witnessed a number of events, which were held in the UAE to commemorate the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the country has felt Zayed’s benefits and his great heritage,” said Dr Ahmad Al Hashemi, member of board of trustees.
He pointed out that on this occasion, Shaikh Hemdan Bin Rashed Al Maktoum honoured King Salman’s Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Work with the title of this year’s personality award- “The Year of Zayed” Award.
“The King Salman’s Centre for Relief and Humanitarian work was established in 2015 with the direction and generous care of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. The award is in recognition of his unlimited efforts in both medical and human services,” he added.
The centre provides humanitarian relief, pneumatic and medical assistance to more than 37 countries around the world with the participation of the international, regional and national partners in recipient countries.
“These aid projects and programmes provided by the centre were taken into consideration. They provide aid in all sectors including security relief-camps, management, sheltering and accommodation, early recovery, protection, education, as well as water and the environment among others,” said Al Hashemi.
The winners will be honoured during the Award Ceremony on December 12, at Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, which will be attended by the patron of the award Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of finance and president of Dubai Health Atuthority.
In conjunction with the ceremony, the 10th Dubai International Conference for Medical Sciences will be held on Musculoskeletal Disorders, with a focus on Rheumatology, Orthopedics and Orthopaedic Mechanics.
The International Awards:
— The Zayed Personality of the Year Award: King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre
— The Grand Hamdan Award on Musculoskeletal Disorders: Prof. Frederick S Kaplan, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Perelman School of Medicine — University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.
— Hamdan Award for Medical Research Excellence, on the topic of Rheumatology: Prof. Graham Hughes, The London Lupus Centre Ltd, London Bridge Hospital, United Kingdom
— Hamdan Award for Medical Research Excellence, on the topic of Orthopaedic Surgery: Prof. Franklin Sim & Team, Mayo Clinic, Minnesota, USA, Dr. Franklin Sim is an orthopaedic surgeon in Rochester, Minnesota and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic.
— Hamdan Award for Medical Research Excellence, on the topic of Orthopaedic Mechanics: Prof. Vijay Goel, College of Engineering & Medicine- University of Toledo USA
— Hamdan Award for Volunteers in Humanitarian Medical Services: The International Committee of the Red Cross
The Arab World Awards:
— Hamdan Awards for best Medical College, Institute, or Centre in the Arab World: King Hussain Cancer Centre Jordan
— Hamdan Award for Honouring Distinguished Personalities from Arab World:
1. Prof. Qutayba Hamid Al Heialy, Sharjah, UAE
2. Prof. Ahmad M. Al Hassan
3. Dr. Faisal Shaheen, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
The UAE Awards:
— Hamdan Award for outstanding Clinical Department in the public Sector in UAE: The Department of Rheumatology, Dubai Hospital
— Hamdan Award for Honouring Individuals Working in the field of Medical and Health:
1. Dr. Abdul Wahab Yusuf Al Muhaideb, worked in the Ministry of Health, and has also established the first technical team to monitor oil pollution across UAE coasts, the first environmental research lab in UAE and the first environment research ship.
2. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Ali Al Madani, the first Emirati citizen to specialise in the field of endocrinology and diabetes, and has many outstanding achievements and contributions in this field in the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf Cooperation Council.
3. Dr. Arif Abdullah Al Noryani, Chairman of the Cardiac Centre, interventional Cardiologist, UAE
4. Hussein Mohammad Hussain Qayed, the first Emirati nurse to the provision of many valuable services in support of the people of his country.
— The Hamdan Award for Original Research Paper Published in the Hamdan Medical Journal: Sehamuddin Galadari & Siraj Pallichankandy, Anees Rahman, Faisal Thayyullathil for their paper ‘Sphingosine analogue FTY720 sensitises arsenic trioxide-induced autophagic cell death in human malignant glioma cells.’