A COVID-19 drive thru test centre in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) have announced the reopening of some coronavirus drive-thru testing centres on the second and third days of Eid Al Fitr holidays. It follows an earlier announcement to say that all centres would be closed for the duration of the holiday before reopening on Wednesday.

Testing centres at Zayed Sports City, Al Wathba and Al Bahia in Abu Dhabi, Al Hili Centre, and Ashaj in Al Ain will be functional from 8am to 4pm on the second and third day of Eid, while the facilities in Al Dhafra Region, Madinat Zayed and Ghayathi City will be operational from 9am to 1pm on the second and third day of Eid.

Centres in Al Khawaneej in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah will be open from 10am to 6pm on the second and third day of Eid.

Nine new testing centres will also be opened after Eid bringing the total number of centres to 24.

After Eid, testing centre hours will be from 8am to 7pm from Saturday to Thursday in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.