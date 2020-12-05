Abu Dhabi: In a surprise move, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on Saturday evening announced that it has slashed the cost of the PCR nose swab test for COVID-19 to Dh85.
“We have reduced the price of the PCR nose swab test effective immediately across all SEHA testing centres,” Seha said on its social media accounts.
This is not the first time it has dropped its price for the test. In September, it had reduced the price to Dh180 from Dh370. In the same month, Dubai Health Authority had also cut its price for the test to Dh150.
All those entering Abu Dhabi need to test negative for COVID-19. In addition, effective since last month, those staying in the emirate also need to do a PCR test on the fourth and eight day from the date of their entry.