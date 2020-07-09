Eurostar's sanitisation tunnel Image Credit: Supplied

Reducing the risk of transmission of the virus by extensive disinfection and sanitisation is an important part of reopening businesses, educational institutes, hotels and restaurants, and other public spaces with high footfall. This requires careful planning and a set of cutting-edge technology and solutions to ensure the health and well-being of all.

With four decades of local market knowledge and a track record in integration and solutions, the UAE-based Eurostar Group has always been at the forefront of technology and in response to the current pandemic, the company has introduced SMART solutions under its Euromax Personal Care wing.

Raju Jethwani, Group Chairman, Eurostar Image Credit: Supplied

SMART is an acronym for sanitisation tunnel, mask, approved disinfectant, robots and thermal scanners/face recognition solutions, where each specialised innovation is aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The sanitisation tunnel comes as a standard and custom-built MS steel edition (ST 360) and Stainless Steel Food grade 304(ST360SS), complete with mist/fog and UV options. Offering high standards of sterilisation at economic value, the sanitisation tunnel ensures full disinfection of people as well as metal and other objects, making it ideal for use in schools, hospitals and factories and other areas of high traffic.

The disinfectant used in the tunnel is guaranteed to kill 99.99 per cent of germs. Additionally, the solution is food grade and is approved by Dubai Municipality. The ST360SS tunnel serves as a recommended solution for industrial kitchens, restaurants, food processing companies and in other F&B activities.

Eurostar has further introduced a range of thermal scanning solutions that offers preventative measures to contain the spread of infection in various areas of operations. The Smart Thermal Scanner Station features an access control system with forehead temperature measurement, and face and mask recognition, as well as fever warning. These measurement systems and professional thermal cameras are ideal for shopping malls and high traffic areas, each ensuring top-notch protection for the masses.