“There is a continuous demand for all blood types, as blood lasts for only 42 days and so donors are always needed to come forward to replenish these stocks. People can donate blood every eight weeks, with each donation potentially saving up to three lives. Platelets, which can be donated up to 24 times a year, are also important to help cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or those recovering from surgery and suffer from blood loss,” said Dr. Mai Raouf, Director of the Dubai Blood Donation Centre.