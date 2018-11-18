Ras Al Khaimah: A 33-year-old Emirati man was rescued by RAK Police Air Wing after suffering from a health problem while he was on peak of a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.
Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, Head of the Air Wing. said they received call from police operations Room on Sunday at 7.55am, stating a citizen was exposed to a health complication and had collapsed unconscious on a peak at a height of 4,500 feet above the sea level.
The man was provided with the necessary first aid in cooperation with the Department of Medical Services of the General Command and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.