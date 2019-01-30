Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention introduced the world’s first pre-term baby simulator doll at the Arab Health forum on Wednesday to provide realistic training for medical staff of Neo Natal Intensive Care Units (NICU).
A spokesperson from the ministry, said: “This simulator doll is fully emotionally integrated and functions through radio control, which means the doctors and nurses can simulate the training in NICU wards.
“It displays real health emergencies such as high blood pressure, breathing difficulties and other such emergencies that typically arise in pre-term babies. These babies are very fragile and training on Paul will provide doctors and nurses a good idea of how to deal in real life emergencies,” the spokesperson added.