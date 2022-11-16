Dubai: As part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village welcomed over 200 “knee surgery warriors” joining a dedicated fitness class held at the Etisalat By E& Main Stage.
The participants are part of the ‘Let’s Walk Again’ initiative, launched by Dr Azam Khan (also known as Dr Knee) in collaboration with Prime Hospital. The initiative aims to raise awareness around knee osteoarthritis, a condition that is affecting around 19 per cent of the UAE population aged 45 and above.
The participants, of ages 30 to 80, came together to show their commitment to the cause, and to demonstrate the positive impact of regular physical activity for osteoarthritis in terms of decreasing pain and improving physical function.
Dr Khan has been raising awareness on knee health throughout the world and has been conducting free surgeries for knee osteoarthritis patients in many countries. He has also taken a patient to Mount Everest base camp and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to promote the importance of knee health.