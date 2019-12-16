Dr Manal Al Taryam, CEO of Noor Dubai Foudnation and CEO of DHA’s Primary Health sector said : “The comprehensive eye screening will also include a blood test, measuring eye pressure and taking pictures of the retina as high eye pressure and diabetes are the leading causes of eye problems in the UAE and we want to know the causes of visual diseases and impairments in Dubai. The data will help us draft a strategy for the prevention of blindness in the emirate of Dubai, it will also help regulators to plan the future expansion of eye care services delivery and rehabilitation,” Dr Taryam stressed the importance of having a population-based survey because currently the only data available is hospital-based, which is not representative of the whole population. She said that Noor Dubai Foundation also organised a three-day training for the nurses, optometrists and opthalmologists involved from the DHA and Medcare Eye Centre and Al Zahra Hospital Dubai in November to prepare them for collecting the data for the survey. The Centre of Eye Research Australia will provide full data analysis and publication of research papers in international medical journals.