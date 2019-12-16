Dubai: Over 2190 Dubai residents above the age of 40 -664 Emiratis and 727 expatriates- will be provided comprehensive eye screening by Noor Dubai Foundation. The Dubai-based charity foundation announced the launch of the comprehensive eye health survey on Monday, in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Dubai Statistics Centre (DSC)
The survey aims to gather population-based data regarding visual impairment in Dubai to learn about the magnitude and causes of eye impairment in the city and plan preventive strategies accordingly.
Starting this month, the survey in partnership with the DHA, the Dubai Statistics Centre in addition to Medcare Hospital and Al Zahra Hospital Dubai and Rivoli, will not just screen patients butalso provide 500 glasses and gift vouchers.
Commenting on the launch of the survey, Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA and chairman of the Noor Dubai Foundation said that the foundation constantly strove to implement preventive and treatment plans and programmes to fight all types of visual impairment worldwide. Over 27 million people aroud the world, suffering from preventable forms of blindness have benefited from the foudnation’s initiatives.
Dr Manal Al Taryam, CEO of Noor Dubai Foudnation and CEO of DHA’s Primary Health sector said : “The comprehensive eye screening will also include a blood test, measuring eye pressure and taking pictures of the retina as high eye pressure and diabetes are the leading causes of eye problems in the UAE and we want to know the causes of visual diseases and impairments in Dubai. The data will help us draft a strategy for the prevention of blindness in the emirate of Dubai, it will also help regulators to plan the future expansion of eye care services delivery and rehabilitation,” Dr Taryam stressed the importance of having a population-based survey because currently the only data available is hospital-based, which is not representative of the whole population. She said that Noor Dubai Foundation also organised a three-day training for the nurses, optometrists and opthalmologists involved from the DHA and Medcare Eye Centre and Al Zahra Hospital Dubai in November to prepare them for collecting the data for the survey. The Centre of Eye Research Australia will provide full data analysis and publication of research papers in international medical journals.