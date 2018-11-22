More than 1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from chronic pain, often for many months or years. With modern treatments and lifestyle changes, you can get rid of the nagging problem, says Dr Amit Shah, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at Amber Clinics, Al Rigga.
Over the past few years, Amber Clinics has seen an increase in the number of chronic pain patients. “The main reasons for the rise in incidence are an ageing population, increase in obesity, changing lifestyle and inactivity,” says Dr Shah.
The backbone of any modern pain treatment is a thorough assessment of the patient before starting the therapy. An interdisciplinary treatment plan is developed by a team of orthopaedic surgeons, pain specialists, physiotherapists and counsellors — tailored to the individual needs of the patient — and escalated until full pain relief is achieved. However, it’s advisable to treat the pain in the initial stages properly.
All you need to know
Dr Venkat Gorthi, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at Al Noor Polyclinic, Satwa and Dr Joseph’s Polyclinic, Al Qusais, Dr Prakash Chawla, Specialist Orthopaedic Surgeon at Dr Joseph’s Polyclinic, Karama, and Dr Kunal Surendra, Orthopaedic Specialist at Al Noor Polyclinic, Deira, list the causes and treatment.
Chronic pain: One symptom, many causes
Back and neck pain
Ageing (wear and tear) of the spine
Improper posture
Muscle sprains and strains (injuries)
Spinal deformities and rheumatoid disease
Joint pain
Ageing (osteoarthritis)
Repetitive stress injuries
Metabolic diseases or infections
Trauma and sports injuries
Sprains and strains of ligaments
Nerve pain
Sciatica
Diabetic neuropathy
Compressive neuropathies
Other peripheral neuropathies
Treatment options
Medications
Nutritional supplements
Physical therapy
Trigger point injections
Nerve blocks
Surgical implants
Psychological counselling and behavioural therapy
Alternative therapies (acupressure, acupuncture and chiropractic)
Surgery
Lifestyle changes
