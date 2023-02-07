Sharjah: The 11th Pink Caravan Ride (PCR) returned to its base headquarters in Sharjah on Monday, offering complimentary screenings and raising community awareness on breast cancer and the importance of regular screening.

The nationwide campaign delivered 10,492 free check-ups across the UAE since January 20, made possible through the support of volunteers and institutional partners of campaign organisers Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP).

Information booths are helping raise awareness on early detection Image Credit: Supplied

On Day 3 of the UAE-wide PCR, the “pink brigade” was welcomed again in Sharjah with raised flags and cheers by people throughout the day. The equestrians started the day’s awareness activities by acknowledging the support of its partners, with horseriders saddling up at Beeah Group’s headquarters and making their way towards Sharjah Media City (Shams).

Pedestrians join the horseback campaigners Image Credit: Supplied

The pink brigade also set out from Sharjah Broadcasting Authority towards Al Jada and made their way to Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park, concluding the day at University Hospital.

The Pink Caravan Mammogram Unit offered mammograms and other medical services at the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority headquarters, alongside temporary walk-in clinics set up at the Air Arabia A-One building and Al Qasimiya University. The PCR fixed clinics in the emirate will be accessible until February 10 at the Al Majaz Waterfront, Mega Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Al Butina, and Lulu Central Sharjah.

Umm Al Quwain

Today (Tuesday), the pink brigade is raising awareness in Umm Al Quwain, with riders having set out from UAQ Hospital at 9am, and making a stop at Kite Beach at 12.30pm. The second leg of the day’s activities took place in Hamriyah Fisherman’s Marina at 3pm, and raising awareness at Al Hamriyah Ladies Club, before reaching the final venue for the day, Hamriyah Beach.

Pink Caravan Mammogram clinics will be available at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital, while the daily minivan will operate at Kite Beach from 12-6pm and at Al Hamriyah Ladies Club from 4-10pm. PCR fixed clinic will offer its services at the Lulu Hypermarket in UAQ Mall from 4-10pm until February 10.

Day 5: Fujairah

The day’s activities will take place on the country’s eastern coast, with riders starting at Kalba Waterfront at 8am reaching East Coast Fishing Charter Kalba Corniche at 9.20am. The March from the second starting point at Kalba Corniche will begin at 10am ending in Fujairah International Marine Club at 12:15pm. The final route for the day will begin from Old Souq Khorfakkan at 3.15pm, with an estimated arrival at 5pm in Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.